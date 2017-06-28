Phillips'® Laxative Caplets Perspective: front
Phillips'® Laxative Caplets Perspective: back
Phillips'® Laxative Caplets Perspective: left
Phillips'® Laxative Caplets Perspective: right
Phillips'® Laxative Caplets Perspective: top
Phillips'® Laxative Caplets Perspective: bottom
Phillips'® Laxative Caplets

55 ctUPC: 0031284352082
Product Details

Get gentle relief from occasional constipation with Phillips'® Laxative Caplets. Phillips' Laxative Caplets are a convenient, easy-to-swallow laxative supplement that works with the body's natural process to gently relieve occasional constipation without cramping.* They do not contain harsh stimulants, helping you get back to regular with comfortable relief. This product ships as one 55-count box.

  • Gentle and Effective Relief: Comfortable relief of occasional constipation and irregularity*
  • Formulated with Magnesium Oxide: Phillips'® Laxative Caplets are formulated with magnesium oxide to offer gradual, cramp-free, gentle relief of occasional constipation*
  • Convenient Form: Phillips'® laxative caplets come in a convenient, easy to swallow form

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Magnesium500mg119%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Magnesium Oxide , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Pregelatinized Starch , Stearic Acid , Polyvinyl Alcohol , Titanium Dioxide , Polyethylene Glycol , Talc , Silicon Dioxide .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More