Get gentle relief from occasional constipation with Phillips'® Laxative Caplets. Phillips' Laxative Caplets are a convenient, easy-to-swallow laxative supplement that works with the body's natural process to gently relieve occasional constipation without cramping.* They do not contain harsh stimulants, helping you get back to regular with comfortable relief. This product ships as one 55-count box.

Gentle and Effective Relief: Comfortable relief of occasional constipation and irregularity*

Formulated with Magnesium Oxide: Phillips'® Laxative Caplets are formulated with magnesium oxide to offer gradual, cramp-free, gentle relief of occasional constipation*

Convenient Form: Phillips'® laxative caplets come in a convenient, easy to swallow form

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.