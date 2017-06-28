Phillips'® Laxative Caplets
Product Details
Get gentle relief from occasional constipation with Phillips'® Laxative Caplets. Phillips' Laxative Caplets are a convenient, easy-to-swallow laxative supplement that works with the body's natural process to gently relieve occasional constipation without cramping.* They do not contain harsh stimulants, helping you get back to regular with comfortable relief. This product ships as one 55-count box.
- Gentle and Effective Relief: Comfortable relief of occasional constipation and irregularity*
- Formulated with Magnesium Oxide: Phillips'® Laxative Caplets are formulated with magnesium oxide to offer gradual, cramp-free, gentle relief of occasional constipation*
- Convenient Form: Phillips'® laxative caplets come in a convenient, easy to swallow form
*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug administration. This product is not intended to diagnosis, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Magnesium Oxide , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Croscarmellose Sodium , Pregelatinized Starch , Stearic Acid , Polyvinyl Alcohol , Titanium Dioxide , Polyethylene Glycol , Talc , Silicon Dioxide .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More