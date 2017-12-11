Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia Wild Cherry Liquid - 6 Pack Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia Wild Cherry Liquid - 6 Pack Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia Wild Cherry Liquid - 6 Pack Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia Wild Cherry Liquid - 6 Pack Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia Wild Cherry Liquid - 6 Pack

26 fl ozUPC: 0031284339325
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 31

Product Details

Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia, the #1 Milk of Magnesia brand, provides overnight relief of occasional constipation and helps you get back to regular. It contains magnesium, which works with your body's natural process to relieve occasional constipation. You get cramp-free, gentle relief without harsh stimulants.

  • Saline Laxative
  • Gentle Overnight Relief
  • Stimulant Free
  • Cramp Free
  • Alcohol 0.45%