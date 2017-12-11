Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia, the #1 Milk of Magnesia brand, provides overnight relief of occasional constipation and helps you get back to regular. It contains magnesium, which works with your body's natural process to relieve occasional constipation. You get cramp-free, gentle relief without harsh stimulants.

Saline Laxative

Gentle Overnight Relief

Stimulant Free

Cramp Free

Alcohol 0.45%