Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia Wild Cherry Liquid - 6 Pack
26 fl ozUPC: 0031284339325
Phillips'® Milk of Magnesia, the #1 Milk of Magnesia brand, provides overnight relief of occasional constipation and helps you get back to regular. It contains magnesium, which works with your body's natural process to relieve occasional constipation. You get cramp-free, gentle relief without harsh stimulants.
- Saline Laxative
- Gentle Overnight Relief
- Stimulant Free
- Cramp Free
- Alcohol 0.45%