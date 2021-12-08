Pho’nomenal Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Pho’nomenal Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup

2.1 ozUPC: 0086152500036
Product Details

For an authentic taste of Vietnamese style noodle soup, Pho'nomenal is name with real pho ingredients. You'll love the chicken flavor!

  • MSG free
  • Non GMO
  • Dairy free
  • Soy free
  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1serving (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium320mg13.33%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Noodles [Rice Flour, Modified Starch, Stabilizer: Guar Gum] Soup Base Pack [Salt, Sugar, Chicken Tallow, Dried Chicken Broth, Spices, Yeast Extract, Fish Sauce (Fermented Anchovies, Maltodextrin), Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Torula Yeast, Onion, Garlic] Non-GMO Air Dried Vegetable Pack [Dried Cabbage, Carrots, Broccoli Florets, Onion]

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
