Pho’nomenal Vietnamese Chicken Noodle Soup
For an authentic taste of Vietnamese style noodle soup, Pho'nomenal is name with real pho ingredients. You'll love the chicken flavor!
- MSG free
- Non GMO
- Dairy free
- Soy free
- Gluten free
Ingredients
Rice Noodles [Rice Flour, Modified Starch, Stabilizer: Guar Gum] Soup Base Pack [Salt, Sugar, Chicken Tallow, Dried Chicken Broth, Spices, Yeast Extract, Fish Sauce (Fermented Anchovies, Maltodextrin), Disodium Inosinate & Guanylate, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Torula Yeast, Onion, Garlic] Non-GMO Air Dried Vegetable Pack [Dried Cabbage, Carrots, Broccoli Florets, Onion]
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
