90 ctUPC: 0070108249000
  • With Magnesium 400 mg
  • 6 Forms of Calcium and 3 Forms of Magnesium
  • With Vitamins D3 and K1 for Optimum Bio-Availability

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg100%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D3 ( Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin K1 ( Phylloquinone ) , Calcium ( Elemental : as : Carbonate , Citrate , Gluconate , aspartate , Malate , Micronized Hydroxyapatite ) , Magnesium ( Elemental : as : Oxide , aspartate , Citrate ) , Boron ( Elemental : as : Gluconate ) , Horsetail ( Extract Equisetum Arvense ) , Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Maltodextrin , Purified Water , Soy Lecithin , evening primrose oil , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Dicalcium Phosphate Anhydrous and Corn Oil .

Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.

