Ingredients

Vitamin D3 ( Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin K1 ( Phylloquinone ) , Calcium ( Elemental : as : Carbonate , Citrate , Gluconate , aspartate , Malate , Micronized Hydroxyapatite ) , Magnesium ( Elemental : as : Oxide , aspartate , Citrate ) , Boron ( Elemental : as : Gluconate ) , Horsetail ( Extract Equisetum Arvense ) , Other Ingredients : Soybean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Maltodextrin , Purified Water , Soy Lecithin , evening primrose oil , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Dicalcium Phosphate Anhydrous and Corn Oil .

Allergen Info

Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More