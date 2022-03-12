Phyto Therapy Vegetarian Calcium 1000 mg with Magnesium 400 mg Dietary Supplement
Product Details
- Non-GMO • Soy Free
- 8 Forms of Calcium and 5 Forms of Magnesium with Vitamin D3 & Vitamin K1 for Optimum Bio-Availability
- Helps Maintain Healthy Bones
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin D3 ( Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin K1 ( Phylloquinone ) , Calcium ( Elemental As Carbonate , Phosphate , Dibasic , Anhydrous , Citrate , Gluconate , aspartate , Malate , Glycinate and Ascorbate ) , Magnesium ( Elemental As , Oxide , aspartate , Citrate , Glycinate and Ascorbate ) , Boron ( Elemental As Gluconate ) , Other Ingredients : Hypromellose , Maltodextrin , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , F . O . S . , Silicon Dioxide , Dextrose , Gum Arabic , Coconut Oil , Sodium Ascorbate and Medium Chain Triglycerides .
Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More