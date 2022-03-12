Phyto Therapy Vegetarian Calcium 1000 mg with Magnesium 400 mg Dietary Supplement Perspective: front
Phyto Therapy Vegetarian Calcium 1000 mg with Magnesium 400 mg Dietary Supplement

180 ctUPC: 0070108253180
  • Non-GMO • Soy Free
  • 8 Forms of Calcium and 5 Forms of Magnesium with Vitamin D3 & Vitamin K1 for Optimum Bio-Availability
  • Helps Maintain Healthy Bones

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
60.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium1000mg100%
Ingredients
Vitamin D3 ( Cholecalciferol ) , Vitamin K1 ( Phylloquinone ) , Calcium ( Elemental As Carbonate , Phosphate , Dibasic , Anhydrous , Citrate , Gluconate , aspartate , Malate , Glycinate and Ascorbate ) , Magnesium ( Elemental As , Oxide , aspartate , Citrate , Glycinate and Ascorbate ) , Boron ( Elemental As Gluconate ) , Other Ingredients : Hypromellose , Maltodextrin , Vegetable Magnesium Stearate , F . O . S . , Silicon Dioxide , Dextrose , Gum Arabic , Coconut Oil , Sodium Ascorbate and Medium Chain Triglycerides .

Allergen Info
Free from Soybean and its Derivatives.

