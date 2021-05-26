Hover to Zoom
Pickapeppa Sauce
5 Fl OzUPC: 0007215500005
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Sodium50mg2.08%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cane Vinegar, Onions, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Sea Salt, Peppers, Raisins, Ginger, Mango Concentrate, Cloves, Thyme, Garlic, Black Pepper, Orange Peel
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
