Pierino Gnocchi
24 OzUPC: 0003910611104
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (142 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate59g21.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein10g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2.5mg15%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Enriched High Gluten Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potatoes (Potatoes, Vegetable [Palm Oil] Emulsifier [Mono and Diglycerides], Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate [Saap], Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and BHT), Eggs, Vegetable Oil (Soybean Oil), Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
