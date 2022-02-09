Ingredients

Water, Enriched High Gluten Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Potatoes (Potatoes, Vegetable [Palm Oil] Emulsifier [Mono and Diglycerides], Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate [Saap], Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and BHT), Eggs, Vegetable Oil (Soybean Oil), Salt

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

