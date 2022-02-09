Pierino Jumbo Shells with Cheese Perspective: front
Pierino Jumbo Shells with Cheese Perspective: left
Pierino Jumbo Shells with Cheese Perspective: top
Pierino Jumbo Shells with Cheese

24 OzUPC: 0003910633334
Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2shells (151 g)
Amount per serving
Calories250
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium400mg17.39%
Total Carbohydrate34g12.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein10g
Calcium120mg10%
Iron1.8mg10%
Vitamin D0.7mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milk, Vinegar, Carrageenan [Stabilizer]), Water, Enriched Semolina Flour (Semolina Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Enriched Cracker Meal (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt), Eggs, Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley, and Nutmeg

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

