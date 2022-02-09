Pierino Tortellini with Meat Perspective: front
Pierino Tortellini with Meat Perspective: left
Pierino Tortellini with Meat Perspective: top
Pierino Tortellini with Meat

16 OzUPC: 0003910610112
Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories300
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g11%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium560mg23%
Total Carbohydrate37g12%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar2g
Protein22g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef , Enriched Semolina Flour ( Semolina , Thiamine , Riboflavin , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid ) , Bread Crumbs ( Blended Wheat Flour Contains 2% Or Less Of The Following : Dextrose , Yeast , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil and/or Partially Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil ) , Ricotta Cheese ( Whey , Whole Cow's Milk , Cream , Vinegar and Xanthan Gum , Locust Bean Gum , Guar Gum ) , Enriched High Gluten Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Benzoyl Peroxide , Iron , Potassium Bromate , Alpha amylase , Thiamine Mononitrate , Azodicarbonamide , Riboflavin and Folic Acid ) , Eggs , Water , Romano Cheese ( Pasteurized Sheep Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes and Powdered Cellulose [ Anti-caking Agent ] ) , Parsley , Salt , Onions , Black Pepper and Nutmeg .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
