Ingredients

Beef , Enriched Semolina Flour ( Semolina , Thiamine , Riboflavin , Niacin , Iron , Folic Acid ) , Bread Crumbs ( Blended Wheat Flour Contains 2% Or Less Of The Following : Dextrose , Yeast , Partially Hydrogenated Soybean Oil and/or Partially Hydrogenated Cottonseed Oil ) , Ricotta Cheese ( Whey , Whole Cow's Milk , Cream , Vinegar and Xanthan Gum , Locust Bean Gum , Guar Gum ) , Enriched High Gluten Flour ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Benzoyl Peroxide , Iron , Potassium Bromate , Alpha amylase , Thiamine Mononitrate , Azodicarbonamide , Riboflavin and Folic Acid ) , Eggs , Water , Romano Cheese ( Pasteurized Sheep Milk , Cheese Cultures , Salt , Enzymes and Powdered Cellulose [ Anti-caking Agent ] ) , Parsley , Salt , Onions , Black Pepper and Nutmeg .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

