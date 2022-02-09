PierinoLarge Cheese Manicotti
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milk, Vinegar, Carrageenan [Stabilizer]), Enriched Semolina Flour (Semolina, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Enriched Cracker Meal (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt), Water, Eggs, Enriched High Gluten Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Potassium Bromate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley, and Nutmeg
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More