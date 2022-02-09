PierinoLarge Cheese Manicotti Perspective: front
PierinoLarge Cheese Manicotti

20 OzUPC: 0003910611003
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (151 g)
Amount per serving
Calories310
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat6g30%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol75mg25%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate42g15.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein13g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron2.4mg15%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0.8mcg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Ricotta Cheese (Whey, Milk, Vinegar, Carrageenan [Stabilizer]), Enriched Semolina Flour (Semolina, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Enriched Cracker Meal (Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt), Water, Eggs, Enriched High Gluten Flour (Bleached Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Potassium Bromate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Romano Cheese (Pasteurized Sheep's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Black Pepper, Parsley, and Nutmeg

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

