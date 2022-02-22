Ingredients

Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Mono And Diglycerides, Artificial Color Including Blue 1, Polysorbate 60, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts). Candy Bits: Sugar, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm And Palm Kernel), Corn Starch, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Confectioner's Glaze, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 3, Blue 2, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

