Pillsbury Aqua Blue Vanilla Funfetti Frosting Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Aqua Blue Vanilla Funfetti Frosting Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Aqua Blue Vanilla Funfetti Frosting Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Aqua Blue Vanilla Funfetti Frosting Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Aqua Blue Vanilla Funfetti Frosting Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Pillsbury Aqua Blue Vanilla Funfetti Frosting

15.6 ozUPC: 0001330055507
Purchase Options
Located in GROCERY

Product Details

Top your cakes, cookies and desserts with Pillsbury Funfetti Aqua Blue Vanilla Frosting!

  • Colorful candy bits
  • Easy recipes on back of package
  • Easy to use

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
13.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Mono And Diglycerides, Artificial Color Including Blue 1, Polysorbate 60, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Natural And Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts). Candy Bits: Sugar, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm And Palm Kernel), Corn Starch, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Confectioner's Glaze, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6, Red 3, Blue 2, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Red 40.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More