Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Pillsbury Best All Purpose Flour
32 ozUPC: 0001330020430
Purchase Options
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
29.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Bleached Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Enzyme.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More