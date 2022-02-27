Nutrition Facts

29.0 Approximately servings per container

Serving size 1/4 cup

Amount per serving

Calories 110

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 23g 8% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 3g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1mg 8%