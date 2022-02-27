Nutrition Facts

35.0 About servings per container

Serving size 2 Tbsp

Amount per serving

Calories 50

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1.5g 2% Saturated Fat 1.5g 8% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 10mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 8g 3% Dietary Fiber 5g 18% Sugar 2g

Protein 2g

Calcium 3mg 0%

Iron 1mg 6%