Pillsbury Best Organic Gluten Free Coconut Flour
16 ozUPC: 0001330008012
Bake all your treats with Pillsbury BEST Organic Coconut Flour. Certified USDA Organic Coconut flour ground from dried coconut meat that stays fresh longer in a convenient, re-sealable package. This product is gluten free.
- 100% Gluten free
- Certified USDA Organic
- Good source of fiber
- Easy to scoop & store in our convenient and resealable bag
- Can be used as a stand alone ingredient, however it's best when mixed with an All Purpose or an All Purpose Gluten Free flour
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
35.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat1.5g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg0%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber5g18%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium3mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Coconut Flour.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
