Pillsbury Butter Flake Crescent Rolls
Product Details
Make weeknight dinner a success with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Butter Flake Crescent Rolls. Known for their flakiness and fluffiness, these rolls are a hit with even the pickiest of eaters. This pack of refrigerated dough makes 8 crescent rolls. Choose from dozens of Pillsbury recipes to find a new way to enjoy crescents any day of the week. Imagine the memories you’ll make.
- Buttery, flaky, fluffy crescents in minutes
- Pop, roll and bake until deliciously golden brown
- Refrigerated; makes 8 rolls
- Kid favorite; Box Tops for Education eligible
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Shortening (Soybean and Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Water, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid [Preservatives], Beta Carotene [For Color]), Sugar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Monoglycerides, Potassium Chloride, Artificial Flavor, Alpha Tocopherol (Preservative), Annatto Extract (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More