Ingredients

Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean and Palm Oil, Dextrose, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda).Contains 2% or Less of: Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Fractionated Palm Oil, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Vital Wheat Gluten, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Preservatives (TBHQ, Citric Acid), Butter, Annatto Extract and Beta Carotene (For Color), Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More