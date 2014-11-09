Pillsbury Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers Biscuits
Product Details
Make family meals a success with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Flaky Layers Biscuits. Kids and adults alike love to pull apart the flaky layers of these warm Butter Tastin' biscuits. A great alternative to scratch baking, Flaky Layers refrigerated biscuit dough is ready-to-bake, saving you time and kitchen cleanup. Imagine the memories you’ll make.
- Enjoy peeling apart the warm, flaky biscuit layers
- Perfect on their own, with butter or jam
- Refrigerated biscuit dough; makes 5 biscuits
- Pop, place and bake until deliciously golden brown
- Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean and Palm Oil, Dextrose, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda).Contains 2% or Less of: Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Fractionated Palm Oil, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Vital Wheat Gluten, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Preservatives (TBHQ, Citric Acid), Butter, Annatto Extract and Beta Carotene (For Color), Natural and Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
