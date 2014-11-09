Pillsbury Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers Biscuits Perspective: front
Pillsbury Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers Biscuits
Pillsbury Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers Biscuits
Pillsbury Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers Biscuits
Pillsbury Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers Biscuits

5 ct / 6 ozUPC: 0001800000108
Product Details

Make family meals a success with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Flaky Layers Biscuits. Kids and adults alike love to pull apart the flaky layers of these warm Butter Tastin' biscuits. A great alternative to scratch baking, Flaky Layers refrigerated biscuit dough is ready-to-bake, saving you time and kitchen cleanup. Imagine the memories you’ll make.

  • Enjoy peeling apart the warm, flaky biscuit layers
  • Perfect on their own, with butter or jam
  • Refrigerated biscuit dough; makes 5 biscuits
  • Pop, place and bake until deliciously golden brown
  • Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1biscuit (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg13.04%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium188mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean and Palm Oil, Dextrose, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda).Contains 2% or Less of: Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Sugar, Fractionated Palm Oil, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Vital Wheat Gluten, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Preservatives (TBHQ, Citric Acid), Butter, Annatto Extract and Beta Carotene (For Color), Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.