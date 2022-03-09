Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

18.4 ozUPC: 0001330055538
Product Details

Pillsbury Family Size Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix makes it easy to turn an ordinary day into something special. Just add oil, water and eggs to the brownie mix, stir together, and pour into a 9x13 inch pan. From box to oven in just minutes, these great-tasting sweets will be enjoyed by your family in no time! These chocolate fudge brownies are a rich, decadent dessert made with real cocoa. Use it to create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. Add some flair with frosting or seasonal sprinkles to create an exciting and festive dessert. The directions on the back of the box are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!

  • Rich and moist chocolate fudge taste to excite your sweet tooth
  • 3 Ingredients & 3 Easy Steps
  • Makes one 9x13 inch pan of brownies
  • Fun to frost and decorate with seasonal sprinkles

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.056package (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Protein1g
Iron1mg6%
Potassium98mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

