Pillsbury Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix
Product Details
Pillsbury Family Size Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix makes it easy to turn an ordinary day into something special. Just add oil, water and eggs to the brownie mix, stir together, and pour into a 9x13 inch pan. From box to oven in just minutes, these great-tasting sweets will be enjoyed by your family in no time! These chocolate fudge brownies are a rich, decadent dessert made with real cocoa. Use it to create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. Add some flair with frosting or seasonal sprinkles to create an exciting and festive dessert. The directions on the back of the box are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!
- Rich and moist chocolate fudge taste to excite your sweet tooth
- 3 Ingredients & 3 Easy Steps
- Makes one 9x13 inch pan of brownies
- Fun to frost and decorate with seasonal sprinkles
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More