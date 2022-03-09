Pillsbury Cranberry Quick Bread Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Cranberry Quick Bread Mix

15.6 ozUPC: 0001330079420
Product Details

Discover all the amazing Pillsbury Baking Products that’ll bring out your creativity in the kitchen!

  • Just add water, oil, & eggs
  • Made with real cranberries and orange peel
  • Can also make muffins

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
14.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/14 package
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg6%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar13g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Cranberries, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Cellulose, Canola Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Distilled Monoglycerides, Salt, Orange Peel, Natural Flavors, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sunflower Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Citric Acid And Bht (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
