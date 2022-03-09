Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Cranberries, Wheat Starch, Dextrose, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Cellulose, Canola Oil, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Distilled Monoglycerides, Salt, Orange Peel, Natural Flavors, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Sunflower Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Citric Acid And Bht (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More