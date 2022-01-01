Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Natural And Artificial Flavor, Salt, Mono And Diglycerides, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 And Red 40, Modified Corn Starch, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

