Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Peppermint Frosting

16 ozUPC: 0001330055352
Product Details

Easy or elaborate, Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Peppermint Frosting adds the crowning touch to your sweet creation. Whether you're hosting for the holidays or just a guest, this frosting captures the spirit of the season. Pair with your favorite Pillsbury Cake mix to create a delicious and festive dessert. Beyond just frosting a cake, get creative with cookies, brownies, or cupcakes - the possibilities are endless! Our frosting delivers a velvety texture and rich decadent taste. If you're looking for a finishing touch, it may just be our Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Peppermint Frosting. Use it to create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. This gluten-free peppermint frosting is kosher, readily available for the whole family to enjoy!

  • Fresh peppermint flavor makes a festive finishing touch to any dessert
  • Easy to spread: smooth over cooled cake or cupcakes and let sit
  • Ideal for frosting cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and other desserts
  • Gluten Free and Kosher

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
14.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar22g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Natural And Artificial Flavor, Salt, Mono And Diglycerides, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 And Red 40, Modified Corn Starch, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible