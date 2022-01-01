Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Peppermint Frosting
Product Details
Easy or elaborate, Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Peppermint Frosting adds the crowning touch to your sweet creation. Whether you're hosting for the holidays or just a guest, this frosting captures the spirit of the season. Pair with your favorite Pillsbury Cake mix to create a delicious and festive dessert. Beyond just frosting a cake, get creative with cookies, brownies, or cupcakes - the possibilities are endless! Our frosting delivers a velvety texture and rich decadent taste. If you're looking for a finishing touch, it may just be our Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Peppermint Frosting. Use it to create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. This gluten-free peppermint frosting is kosher, readily available for the whole family to enjoy!
- Fresh peppermint flavor makes a festive finishing touch to any dessert
- Easy to spread: smooth over cooled cake or cupcakes and let sit
- Ideal for frosting cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and other desserts
- Gluten Free and Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Natural And Artificial Flavor, Salt, Mono And Diglycerides, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 And Red 40, Modified Corn Starch, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
