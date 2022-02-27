Ingredients

Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Mono And Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Artificial Colors Including Yellow 5 And Red 40, Ascorbyl Palmitate And Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidants), Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

