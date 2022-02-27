Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Salted Caramel Frosting Perspective: front
Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Salted Caramel Frosting Perspective: left
Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Salted Caramel Frosting Perspective: right
Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Salted Caramel Frosting

16 ozUPC: 0001330060120
Product Details

Top your cakes, cookies, and desserts withPillsburyCreamy Supreme Salted Caramel Flavored Frosting.

  • Gluten Free
  • Easy recipes on back of package
  • Easy to use

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
14.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg7%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Mono And Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Artificial Colors Including Yellow 5 And Red 40, Ascorbyl Palmitate And Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidants), Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
