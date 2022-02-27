Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Salted Caramel Frosting
Product Details
Top your cakes, cookies, and desserts withPillsburyCreamy Supreme Salted Caramel Flavored Frosting.
- Gluten Free
- Easy recipes on back of package
- Easy to use
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Mono And Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Caramel Color, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Artificial Colors Including Yellow 5 And Red 40, Ascorbyl Palmitate And Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidants), Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts (Antioxidants).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More