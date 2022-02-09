Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Sugar Free Vanilla Frosting Perspective: front
Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Sugar Free Vanilla Frosting Perspective: left
Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Sugar Free Vanilla Frosting Perspective: right
Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Sugar Free Vanilla Frosting

15 ozUPC: 0001330055300
Product Details

  • Gluten Free
  • Sugar Free
  • Easy recipes on back of package

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maltitol Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Polydextrose, Isomalt, Canola Oil, Cellulose, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Citrus Fiber, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 and Red 40, Polysorbate 60, Guar Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Sucralose (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile and Rosemary Extracts).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
