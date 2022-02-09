Ingredients

Maltitol Syrup, Palm Oil, Water, Maltodextrin, Sorbitol, Polydextrose, Isomalt, Canola Oil, Cellulose, Contains 2% or Less of: Modified Corn Starch, Citrus Fiber, Mono and Diglycerides, Salt, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 and Red 40, Polysorbate 60, Guar Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Sucralose (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Soy Lecithin, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile and Rosemary Extracts).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More