Pillsbury Funfetti® Brownie Mix with Candy Bits
Product Details
Pillsbury Funfetti Holiday Brownie Mix with Candy bits adds a fun pop of green and red to your Holiday celebration! Fun and easy baking begins with our large variety of chocolate and fudgey brownie mixes. While these brownies are easy to make, they're incredibly difficult to put down! One box of brownie mix makes a family size, 9" by 13" pan, with colorful candy bits on top. Use it to create a sweet and festive treat to bring to your Holiday gathering. Funfetti Holiday Brownie Mix pairs great with Pillsbury Funfetti Holiday Red and Green Frostings. The directions on the back of the box are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!
- Contains one 19.4-ounce brownie mix with pouch of candy bits
- Rich chocolate and fudgey flavor with colorful candy bits
- 3 Ingredients & 3 Easy Steps
- Makes one 9x13 inch pan of brownies
- Fun to frost and decorate with Pillsbury seasonal frostings and sprinkles
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Candy Coated Chips (Chocolate Flavored Compound Chips [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel And/Or Palm), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Natural Flavors, Salt, Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Artificial Color, Maltodextrin, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Red 40 Lake, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More