Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Candy Coated Chips (Chocolate Flavored Compound Chips [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel And/Or Palm), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Natural Flavors, Salt, Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Artificial Color, Maltodextrin, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Red 40 Lake, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

