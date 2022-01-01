Pillsbury Funfetti® Brownie Mix with Candy Bits Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Funfetti® Brownie Mix with Candy Bits Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Funfetti® Brownie Mix with Candy Bits Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Funfetti® Brownie Mix with Candy Bits Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Pillsbury Funfetti® Brownie Mix with Candy Bits

19.4 ozUPC: 0001330055219
Purchase Options

Product Details

Pillsbury Funfetti Holiday Brownie Mix with Candy bits adds a fun pop of green and red to your Holiday celebration! Fun and easy baking begins with our large variety of chocolate and fudgey brownie mixes. While these brownies are easy to make, they're incredibly difficult to put down! One box of brownie mix makes a family size, 9" by 13" pan, with colorful candy bits on top. Use it to create a sweet and festive treat to bring to your Holiday gathering. Funfetti Holiday Brownie Mix pairs great with Pillsbury Funfetti Holiday Red and Green Frostings. The directions on the back of the box are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!

  • Contains one 19.4-ounce brownie mix with pouch of candy bits
  • Rich chocolate and fudgey flavor with colorful candy bits
  • 3 Ingredients & 3 Easy Steps
  • Makes one 9x13 inch pan of brownies
  • Fun to frost and decorate with Pillsbury seasonal frostings and sprinkles

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
20.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/20 package
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.08mg6%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Candy Coated Chips (Chocolate Flavored Compound Chips [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm Kernel And/Or Palm), Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Polysorbate 60, Sorbitan Monostearate, Natural Flavors, Salt, Vanilla Extract], Sugar, Artificial Color, Maltodextrin, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Red 40 Lake, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More