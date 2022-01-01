Ingredients

ENRICHED BLEACHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SUGAR, CANDY BITS (SUGAR, VEGETABLE OIL [PALM, PALM KERNEL], CORN STARCH, VEGETABLE OIL [COCONUT, CANOLA], CONFECTIONER'S GLAZE, DEXTRIN, BLUE 1, BLUE 1 LAKE, RED 3, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, CARNAUBA WAX), LEAVENING (BAKING SODA, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, SODIUM ALUMINUM PHOSPHATE), CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: CANOLA OIL, DEXTROSE, SALT, CELLULOSE, PROPYLENE GLYCOL ESTERS OF FATTY ACIDS, CORN STARCH, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, CELLULOSE GUM, SODIUM STEAROYL LACTYLATE, SOY LECITHIN, WHEY (FROM MILK), SODIUM CASEINATE (A MILK DERIVATIVE), PALM KERNEL OIL, CITRIC ACID AND BHT (ANTIOXIDANTS).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

