Pillsbury Funfetti Cake - Winter Vanilla
Product Details
Celebrate the season with the festive colors of winter using this Pillsbury Funfetti Winter Cake Mix. Whether you're hosting for the holidays or just a guest, these cupcakes capture the spirit of the season. Paired best with Pillsbury Funfetti Winter Blue Vanilla Flavored Frosting, these cupcakes are sure to bring smiles and joy to your loved ones. One box of cake mix makes 24 cupcakes, with each cupcake featuring a mix of blue and white sprinkles that appear as you take a bite! The directions on the box are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!
- Classic vanilla cake with blue and white sprinkles
- 3 Ingredients & 3 Easy Steps
- Makes 24 cupcakes or one 9x13-inch cake
- Pairs great with Pillsbury Funfetti Winter Blue Frosting
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
ENRICHED BLEACHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), SUGAR, CANDY BITS (SUGAR, VEGETABLE OIL [PALM, PALM KERNEL], CORN STARCH, VEGETABLE OIL [COCONUT, CANOLA], CONFECTIONER'S GLAZE, DEXTRIN, BLUE 1, BLUE 1 LAKE, RED 3, SOY LECITHIN, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, CARNAUBA WAX), LEAVENING (BAKING SODA, CALCIUM PHOSPHATE, SODIUM ALUMINUM PHOSPHATE), CONTAINS 2% OR LESS OF: CANOLA OIL, DEXTROSE, SALT, CELLULOSE, PROPYLENE GLYCOL ESTERS OF FATTY ACIDS, CORN STARCH, MONO- AND DIGLYCERIDES, XANTHAN GUM, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVOR, CELLULOSE GUM, SODIUM STEAROYL LACTYLATE, SOY LECITHIN, WHEY (FROM MILK), SODIUM CASEINATE (A MILK DERIVATIVE), PALM KERNEL OIL, CITRIC ACID AND BHT (ANTIOXIDANTS).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More