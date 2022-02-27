Pillsbury Funfetti Chocolate Candy Bit Cookie Mix
Product Details
This cookie came to party! Pillsbury Funfetti Cookie Mix with Chocolate Candy Bits is a festive blend of sugar cookie and colorful chocolate candy pieces. This sweet and colorful treat is sure to brighten any day! Just add softened butter and egg to the cookie mix, follow the instructions on the back of the pouch, and pop into the oven. From pouch to oven in minutes, these great-tasting sweets will be enjoyed by your family in no time. Use it to create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. The directions on the back of the bag are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!
- Bake sweet, snack-size sugar cookies with chocolate candy bits in minutes
- Add 2 simple ingredients as directed and pop in the oven
- Makes 36 warm sugar cookies
- Prepare cookie mix on its own or use in a creative dessert recipe
Ingredients
SUGAR, ENRICHED BLEACHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CANDY BITS (SUGAR, VEGETABLE OIL [PALM AND PALM KERNEL], MODIFIEDCORN STARCH, SOY LECITHIN, YELLOW 5, RED 40, BLUE 1, CARNAUBA WAX, YELLOW 6), CANOLA OIL, WHEAT STARCH, DEXTROSE, CORNSTARCH, BAKING SODA, SALT, CELLULOSE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
