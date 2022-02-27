Pillsbury Funfetti Chocolate Candy Bit Cookie Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Funfetti Chocolate Candy Bit Cookie Mix Perspective: back
Pillsbury Funfetti Chocolate Candy Bit Cookie Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001330060230
Product Details

This cookie came to party! Pillsbury Funfetti Cookie Mix with Chocolate Candy Bits is a festive blend of sugar cookie and colorful chocolate candy pieces. This sweet and colorful treat is sure to brighten any day! Just add softened butter and egg to the cookie mix, follow the instructions on the back of the pouch, and pop into the oven. From pouch to oven in minutes, these great-tasting sweets will be enjoyed by your family in no time. Use it to create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. The directions on the back of the bag are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!

  • Bake sweet, snack-size sugar cookies with chocolate candy bits in minutes
  • Add 2 simple ingredients as directed and pop in the oven
  • Makes 36 warm sugar cookies
  • Prepare cookie mix on its own or use in a creative dessert recipe

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 About servings per container
Serving size3 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar14g
Protein1g
Calcium2mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SUGAR, ENRICHED BLEACHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CANDY BITS (SUGAR, VEGETABLE OIL [PALM AND PALM KERNEL], MODIFIEDCORN STARCH, SOY LECITHIN, YELLOW 5, RED 40, BLUE 1, CARNAUBA WAX, YELLOW 6), CANOLA OIL, WHEAT STARCH, DEXTROSE, CORNSTARCH, BAKING SODA, SALT, CELLULOSE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
