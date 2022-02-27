Ingredients

SUGAR, ENRICHED BLEACHED FLOUR (WHEAT FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMIN MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CANDY BITS (SUGAR, VEGETABLE OIL [PALM AND PALM KERNEL], MODIFIEDCORN STARCH, SOY LECITHIN, YELLOW 5, RED 40, BLUE 1, CARNAUBA WAX, YELLOW 6), CANOLA OIL, WHEAT STARCH, DEXTROSE, CORNSTARCH, BAKING SODA, SALT, CELLULOSE, NATURAL AND ARTIFICIAL FLAVORS.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible