Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Candy Coated Chips (Chocolate Flavored Compound Chips [Sugar, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Whole Milk Powder, and Salt], Sugar, Artificial Color [Includes Yellow 5 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Red 3, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6], Carnauba Wax, Shellac, Beeswax), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible