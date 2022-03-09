Pillsbury Funfetti Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Funfetti Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Funfetti Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Funfetti Fudge Brownie Mix

19.4 ozUPC: 0001330000285
This chocolate came to party. Pillsbury Funfetti Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix is a festive blend of brownie and colorful sprinkles.

  • Colorful Candy Bits
  • Easy Recipe on Back of Package
  • Tips & Tricks on Side of Package

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry mix (27 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium4mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Candy Coated Chips (Chocolate Flavored Compound Chips [Sugar, Palm Kernel and Palm Oil, Cocoa Powder Processed With Alkali, Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavor, Whole Milk Powder, and Salt], Sugar, Artificial Color [Includes Yellow 5 Lake, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Blue 2 Lake, Red 3, Blue 1 Lake, Yellow 6], Carnauba Wax, Shellac, Beeswax), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavor

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More