Pillsbury Funfetti® Halloween Midnight Black Chocolate Frosting
Product Details
Make this season Spooktacular with Pillsbury Funfetti Halloween Black Chocolate Frosting. Whether you’re hosting a haunted Halloween party or need some extra sugar while trick or treating, this frosting is the perfect decorative addition to festive treats. This Halloween Frosting is spooky black and includes ghost shaped sprinkles, green sequins, and orange jimmy sprinkles. Paired best with Pillsbury Funfetti Halloween Cake Mix, this frosting will definitely make some delicious cupcakes. Simply smooth over cooled cake or cupcakes for a fun and flavorful finished product. Once you’re done decorating, you’ll have just as much fun eating the finished product!
- Contains one 16-ounce can of Pillsbury Funfetti Halloween Black Chocolate Frosting
- Classic chocolate flavor with festive Halloween candy bits and spooky black color
- Easy to spread: smooth over cooled cake or cupcakes and let sit
- Ideal for frosting cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and other desserts
- Fun Seasonal Packaging
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Modified Corn Starch, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 and Red 40, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile and Rosemary Extracts). candy Bits: Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Palm Kernel), Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Dextrin, Gum Arabic, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Yellow 6 Lake, Carrageenan, Red 40, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Carnauba Wax.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More