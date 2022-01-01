Pillsbury Funfetti® Holiday Green Vanilla Filled Pastry Bag
Anyone can pipe frosting like a pro with Pillsbury Funfetti Holiday Vanilla Flavored Filled Pastry Bags. Whether you're hosting for the holidays or just a guest, this frosting captures the spirit of the season. Using the built-in star tip, you can make four distinct designs: stars, rosettes, swirls and waves. The green ready-to-use frosting includes red, green and white snowflake sprinkles that can add a decorative and fun flair to your baked treats. Guaranteed to impress when you create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. With this kind of convenience, it’s all of the fun, with none of the fuss! This gluten-free vanilla frosting is kosher. It contains 21g of sugar per serving and 140 calories for every 2 tbsp. Pillsbury Funfetti Holiday Vanilla frosting pairs great with any Pillsbury cake to create a flavorful and delicious dessert.
- Contains one 16-ounce Pillsbury Funfetti Holiday Vanilla Flavored Filled Pastry Bag
- User-friendly packaging makes frosting cakes and cupcakes easy and fun for everyone
- Built-in star tip helps make four decorative designs including stars, rosettes, swirls and waves
- Great taste, quality, and convenience
- Gluten Free and Kosher
Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color Including Red 40, Yellow 5 and Blue 1, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile and Rosemary Extracts). candy Bits: Sugar, Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Palm Kernel), Rice Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Artificial Color (Including Red 40, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake and Yellow 6 Lake), Dextrin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Gum Arabic, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Carnauba Wax, Carrageenan.
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
