Ingredients

Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color Including Red 40, Yellow 5 and Blue 1, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile and Rosemary Extracts). candy Bits: Sugar, Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Palm Kernel), Rice Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Artificial Color (Including Red 40, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1 Lake and Yellow 6 Lake), Dextrin, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Gum Arabic, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Carnauba Wax, Carrageenan.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

