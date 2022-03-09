Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001330060133
Product Details

Add a touch of fun to any occasion with Pillsbury Funfetti Cake mix.

  • Pudding in the mix
  • Kosher diary
  • Makes 24 cupcakes

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry mix (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg14.78%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein2g
Calcium104mg8%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium21mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Candy Bits (Sugar, Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil [Palm and Palm Kernel], Soy Lecithin, Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1 Lake, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 6 Lake Red, Red 3), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Cellulose, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Whey, Sodium Caseinate, Palm Kernel Oil, BHT and Citric Acid (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More