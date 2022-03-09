Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Candy Bits (Sugar, Corn Starch, Vegetable Oil [Palm and Palm Kernel], Soy Lecithin, Dextrin, Confectioner's Glaze, Red 40 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Blue 1 Lake, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 6 Lake Red, Red 3), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Cellulose, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Whey, Sodium Caseinate, Palm Kernel Oil, BHT and Citric Acid (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible