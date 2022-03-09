Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Candy Bits (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Red 3, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Carnauba Wax), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Barley), Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Dextrose, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

