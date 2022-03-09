Pillsbury Funfetti Strawberry Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Funfetti Strawberry Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: back
Pillsbury Funfetti Strawberry Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Funfetti Strawberry Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Funfetti Strawberry Cake & Cupcake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001330000010
Product Details

A delectably fresh Strawberry cake transformed into a fun celebration with Funfetti bits.

  • Cake mix with colorful candy bits
  • Easy recipes on back of package
  • Easy to use

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry mix (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg14.78%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar20g
Protein1g
Calcium95mg8%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium19mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Candy Bits (Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Soy Lecithin, Red 3, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Carnauba Wax), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Barley), Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Dextrose, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
