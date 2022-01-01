Ingredients

Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Mono And Diglycerides, Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color Including Red 40, Modified Corn Starch, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts). Candy Bits: Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm And Palm Kernel), Dextrin, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Soy Lecithin, Red 40 Lake, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Color, Carrageenan, Red 40, Yellow 6, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 6 Lake.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More