Pillsbury Funfetti® Valentine's Vanilla Flavored Frosting
Product Details
Make this season huggable with Pillsbury Funfetti Valentine's Vanilla Flavored Frosting. Whether you’re hosting a classroom Valentine's Day party or need something to gift that extra sweet person in your life, this frosting is the perfect decorative addition to festive treats. This Valentine's Day Frosting adds a pink pop to your treats with it's pink vanilla flavored frosting and includes white and red themed sprinkles. Paired best with Pillsbury Funfetti Valentine's Cake Mix, this frosting will definitely make some delicious treats everyone can enjoy. Simply smooth over cooled cake or cupcakes for a fun and flavorful finished product. Once you’re done decorating, you’ll have just as much fun eating the finished product!
- Contains one 15.6-ounce can of Funfetti Valentine's Vanilla Flavored Frosting and lid with sprinkles inside.
- Classic vanilla flavor with festive Valentine themed sprinkles
- Easy to spread: smooth over cooled cake or cupcakes and let sit
- Ideal for frosting cakes, cupcakes, brownies, and other desserts
- Gluten Free and Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Mono And Diglycerides, Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color Including Red 40, Modified Corn Starch, Polysorbate 60, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Soy Lecithin, Xanthan Gum, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile And Rosemary Extracts). Candy Bits: Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm And Palm Kernel), Dextrin, Gum Arabic, Confectioner's Glaze, Soy Lecithin, Red 40 Lake, Cellulose Gum, Artificial Color, Carrageenan, Red 40, Yellow 6, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Carnauba Wax, Yellow 6 Lake.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
