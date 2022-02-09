Ingredients

Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Oreo Cookie Pieces (Unbleached Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Invert Sugar, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Soy Lecithin, Salt, Chocolate, Natural Flavor), Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More