Pillsbury Funfetti® Vanilla Premium Cake Mix with Oreo Cookie Pieces
Product Details
Two iconic brands coming together to make one iconic cake. Enjoy the delicious flavor of OREO cookies and the fun of Funfetti in this cake with OREO Cookie Pieces in every bite. While this cake is easy to make, it’s incredibly difficult to put down! One box of cake mix makes 24 cupcakes or one 9x13 inch cake, with OREO cookie pieces in every bite. Use it to create goodies for your next birthday party, special event or bake sale. Funfetti Cake and Cupcake Mix with OREO Cookie Pieces pairs great with Funfetti Vanilla Frosting with OREO Cookie Pieces. The directions on the back of the box are simple and easy to follow, allowing anyone to partake in the fun!
- Contains one 15.25-ounce box of Funfetti Cake and Cupcake Mix with OREO Cookie Pieces
- Rich chocolatey flavor with REAL OREO cookie pieces
- 3 Ingredients & 3 Easy Steps
- Makes 24 cupcakes or one 9x13 inch cake
- Easy secondary recipe on side of box
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Bleached Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Oreo Cookie Pieces (Unbleached Enriched Flour [Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Sugar, Palm and/or Canola Oil, Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Invert Sugar, Leavening [Baking Soda and/or Calcium Phosphate], Soy Lecithin, Salt, Chocolate, Natural Flavor), Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate, Calcium Phosphate), 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Corn Starch, Mono- and Diglycerides, Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More