Pillsbury Gluten Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix
15.5 ozUPC: 0001330092985
Product Details
Satisfy your chocolate cravings with Pillsbury's new Gluten Free Premium Brownie Mix. Now you can enjoy warm, fudgy brownies, without gluten.
- Gluten Free
- Mix Made with Chocolate Chips
- Quick and Simple to Make
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
15.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/15 package
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg3%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, White Whole Grain Sorghum Flour, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Chocolate Liquor, Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Vanilla), Cocoa Processed With Alkali, Canola Oil, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Baking Soda, Natural And Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More