Pillsbury Gluten Free Classic Yellow Premium Cake Mix
Product Details
Special occasions are a little more special when everyone can indulge. Your favorite classic yellow cake dessert, now gluten free.
- Gluten free
- Just add oil, eggs, and water
- Makes 24 cupcakes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Pea Fiber, Cellulose, Tapioca Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Whey, Sodium Caseinate, Palm Kernel Oil, Yellow 5, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
