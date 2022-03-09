Pillsbury Gluten Free Classic Yellow Premium Cake Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Gluten Free Classic Yellow Premium Cake Mix

17 ozUPC: 0001330092981
Product Details

Special occasions are a little more special when everyone can indulge. Your favorite classic yellow cake dessert, now gluten free.

  • Gluten free
  • Just add oil, eggs, and water
  • Makes 24 cupcakes

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein4g
Calcium127mg10%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium48mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Pea Fiber, Cellulose, Tapioca Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Whey, Sodium Caseinate, Palm Kernel Oil, Yellow 5, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
