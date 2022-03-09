Ingredients

Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato Starch, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Pea Fiber, Cellulose, Tapioca Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Corn Starch, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Whey, Sodium Caseinate, Palm Kernel Oil, Yellow 5, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

