Ingredients

Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato.Starch, Candy Bits (Sugar, Vegetable Oil [Palm and Palm Kernel], Modified Corn Starch, Confectioner's Glaze, Soy Lecithin, Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 6), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Pea Fiber, Cellulose, Tapicoa Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Corn Starch, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Whey, Sodium Caseinate, Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More