Pillsbury Gluten Free Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix
Pillsbury Gluten Free Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Gluten Free Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Gluten Free Funfetti Premium Cake & Cupcake Mix

17 ozUPC: 0001330092864
Special occasions are a little more special when everyone can indulge. Bake up the fun with our Gluten Free Funfetti Cake Mix.

  • Gluten free
  • Just add oil, eggs, and water
  • Makes 24 cupcakes

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.1package (48 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein3g
Calcium119mg10%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium42mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Rice Flour, Sugar, Potato.Starch, Candy Bits (Sugar, Vegetable Oil [Palm and Palm Kernel], Modified Corn Starch, Confectioner's Glaze, Soy Lecithin, Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1, Yellow 6), Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Pea Fiber, Cellulose, Tapicoa Starch, Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono and Diglycerides, Xanthan Gum, Corn Starch, Cellulose Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Soy Lecithin, Whey, Sodium Caseinate, Palm Kernel Oil, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.