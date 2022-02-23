Ingredients

Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean and Palm Oil, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Fractionated Palm Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Mono and Diglycerides, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine Hydrochloride, Wheat Flour, Butter, Preservatives (TBHQ, Citric Acid), Enzymes, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Annatto Extract and Beta Carotene (For Color).

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More