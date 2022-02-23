Pillsbury Grands!™ Butter Tastin' Flaky Layers Biscuits
Product Details
Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Grands!™ Flaky Layers Biscuits. Kids and adults alike love to pull apart the flaky layers of their warm Grands! biscuits. A great alternative to scratch baking, Grands! refrigerated biscuit dough is ready-to-bake, saving you time and kitchen cleanup. Imagine the memories you’ll make.
- Enjoy peeling apart the warm, flaky biscuit layers
- Perfect on their own, with butter or jam
- Refrigerated; makes 8 biscuits
- Pop, place, & bake until deliciously golden brown
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean and Palm Oil, Sugar, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Fractionated Palm Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Mono and Diglycerides, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine Hydrochloride, Wheat Flour, Butter, Preservatives (TBHQ, Citric Acid), Enzymes, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Annatto Extract and Beta Carotene (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
