Pillsbury Grands!™ Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits
Pillsbury Grands!™ Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: back
Pillsbury Grands!™ Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: top
Pillsbury Grands!™ Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: bottom
Pillsbury Grands!™ Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits

8 ct / 16.3 ozUPC: 0001800000183
Product Details

Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Grands! Biscuits. Buttery, fluffy and fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that warm homemade feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources and no high fructose corn syrup.

  • Contains one 16.3-ounce can of Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits with 8 biscuits
  • Refrigerated biscuit dough for large, buttery Southern style biscuits in minutes
  • Just separate into rolls, place on a cookie sheet and bake until golden brown
  • No colors from artificial sources or high fructose corn syrup
  • Enjoy with gravy for breakfast or as an easy dinner side dish
  • Box Tops for Education participating product

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1biscuit (58 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Palm and Soybean Oil, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Palm Kernel Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Turmeric and Anatto (For Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
