Pillsbury Grands!™ Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits
Product Details
Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Grands! Biscuits. Buttery, fluffy and fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that warm homemade feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources and no high fructose corn syrup.
- Contains one 16.3-ounce can of Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits with 8 biscuits
- Refrigerated biscuit dough for large, buttery Southern style biscuits in minutes
- Just separate into rolls, place on a cookie sheet and bake until golden brown
- No colors from artificial sources or high fructose corn syrup
- Enjoy with gravy for breakfast or as an easy dinner side dish
- Box Tops for Education participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Palm and Soybean Oil, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Palm Kernel Oil.Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Turmeric and Anatto (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More