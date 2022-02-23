Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits
Product Details
Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Biscuits. Created for the biscuit lover, each hot-out-of-the-oven Grands! biscuit has a mouth-watering crispy outside and fluffy inside. A convenient alternative to scratch baking, Grands! refrigerated biscuit dough is ready-to-bake, saving you time and kitchen cleanup. Imagine the memories you’ll make.
- Crispy outside, fluffy inside, Southern Homestyle biscuits
- Great with gravy or as a breakfast sandwich
- Refrigerated; makes 5 biscuits
- Pop, place, & bake until deliciously golden brown
- Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Butter, Beta Carotene (For Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
