Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits
Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits
Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: top
Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: bottom
Pillsbury Grands! Butter Tastin' Southern Homestyle Biscuits

5 ct / 10.2 ozUPC: 0001800000188
Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Biscuits. Created for the biscuit lover, each hot-out-of-the-oven Grands! biscuit has a mouth-watering crispy outside and fluffy inside. A convenient alternative to scratch baking, Grands! refrigerated biscuit dough is ready-to-bake, saving you time and kitchen cleanup. Imagine the memories you’ll make.

  • Crispy outside, fluffy inside, Southern Homestyle biscuits
  • Great with gravy or as a breakfast sandwich
  • Refrigerated; makes 5 biscuits
  • Pop, place, & bake until deliciously golden brown
  • Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1biscuit (58 g)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g9.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg19.58%
Total Carbohydrate26g8.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Soybean Oil, Sugar, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Hydrogenated Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Butter, Beta Carotene (For Color)

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.