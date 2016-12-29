Ingredients

Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodiu Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Fractionated Palm Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Ono and Diglycerides, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine Hydrochloride, Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Preservatives (TBHQ, Citric Acid), Enzymes, Butter, Beta Carotene (For Color), Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More