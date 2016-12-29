Pillsbury Grands!™ Original Flaky Layers Biscuits Perspective: front
Pillsbury Grands!™ Original Flaky Layers Biscuits Perspective: back
Pillsbury Grands!™ Original Flaky Layers Biscuits Perspective: left
Pillsbury Grands!™ Original Flaky Layers Biscuits Perspective: top
Pillsbury Grands!™ Original Flaky Layers Biscuits Perspective: bottom
Pillsbury Grands!™ Original Flaky Layers Biscuits

8 ct / 16.3 ozUPC: 0001800000260
Product Details

Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Grands!™ Flaky Layers Biscuits. Kids and adults alike love to pull apart the flaky layers of their warm Grands! biscuits. A great alternative to scratch baking, Grands! refrigerated biscuit dough is ready-to-bake, saving you time and kitchen cleanup. Imagine the memories you’ll make.

  • Enjoy peeling apart the warm, flaky biscuit layers
  • Perfect on their own, with butter or jam
  • Refrigerated biscuit dough; makes 8 biscuits
  • Pop, place and bake until deliciously golden brown
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1biscuit (58 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium450mg19.57%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar5g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.6mg8%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Baking Powder (Sodiu Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Fractionated Palm Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Ono and Diglycerides, Ascorbic Acid, L-cysteine Hydrochloride, Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Preservatives (TBHQ, Citric Acid), Enzymes, Butter, Beta Carotene (For Color), Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
