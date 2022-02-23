Pillsbury Grands! Original Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: front
Pillsbury Grands! Original Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: back
Pillsbury Grands! Original Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: top
Pillsbury Grands! Original Southern Homestyle Biscuits Perspective: bottom
Pillsbury Grands! Original Southern Homestyle Biscuits

8 ct / 16.3 ozUPC: 0001800000186
Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Grands! Biscuits. Buttery, fluffy and fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that warm homemade feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources and no high fructose corn syrup.

  • Box Tops for Education participating product
  • Contains one can of Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits with eight biscuits
  • Enjoy with gravy for breakfast, or with butter and fried chicken for dinner
  • Just separate into rolls, place on a cookie sheet and bake until golden brown
  • No colors from artificial sources or high fructose corn syrup
  • Refrigerated biscuit dough for crumbly and fluffy biscuits in minutes

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1biscuit (58 g)
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat4.5g22.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium470mg20.43%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Palm and Soybean Oil, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.