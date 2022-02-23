Pillsbury Grands! Original Southern Homestyle Biscuits
Product Details
Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Grands! Biscuits. Buttery, fluffy and fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that warm homemade feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources and no high fructose corn syrup.
- Box Tops for Education participating product
- Contains one can of Pillsbury Grands! Southern Homestyle Original Biscuits with eight biscuits
- Enjoy with gravy for breakfast, or with butter and fried chicken for dinner
- Just separate into rolls, place on a cookie sheet and bake until golden brown
- No colors from artificial sources or high fructose corn syrup
- Refrigerated biscuit dough for crumbly and fluffy biscuits in minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Palm and Soybean Oil, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Baking Powder (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More