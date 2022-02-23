Pillsbury Grands Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits
Product Details
Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Grands! Biscuits. Buttery, fluffy and fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that warm homemade feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources and no high fructose corn syrup.
- 2 Pack; Use one now and save one for later.
- Enjoy with gravy for breakfast or as an easy dinner side dish
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.
Nutritional Information
Unprepared
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, niacin, ferrous sulfate, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Water, Palm and Soybean Oil, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Baking Powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate). Contains 2% or less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More