Pillsbury Grands Southern Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits

2 ct - 16.3 ozUPC: 0001800000123
Product Details

Make family meals grand with the home-baked goodness of Grands! Biscuits. Buttery, fluffy and fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that warm homemade feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources and no high fructose corn syrup.

  • 2 Pack; Use one now and save one for later.
  • Enjoy with gravy for breakfast or as an easy dinner side dish
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size100
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat4.5g23%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium480mg21%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.5mg8%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Unprepared

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (wheat flour, niacin, ferrous sulfate, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid), Water, Palm and Soybean Oil, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Baking Powder (sodium acid pyrophosphate, baking soda, sodium aluminum phosphate). Contains 2% or less of: Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

