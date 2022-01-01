Ingredients

Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 and Red 40, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile and Rosemary Extracts).candy Bits: Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Palm Kernel), Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Dextrin, Gum Arabic, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Yellow 6 Lake, Carrageenan, Red 40, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Carnauba Wax.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More