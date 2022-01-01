Pillsbury Halloween Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag - Vanilla Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Halloween Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag - Vanilla Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Halloween Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag - Vanilla Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Halloween Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag - Vanilla Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Halloween Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag - Vanilla Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Halloween Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag - Vanilla Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Pillsbury Halloween Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag - Vanilla

15.6 ozUPC: 0001330008016
Purchase Options

Product Details

Make this season spooktacular with Pillsbury Funfetti Filled Pastry Bag and Halloween inspired candy bits!

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
13.0 About servings per container
Serving size2 Tbsp
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7%
Saturated Fat3g14%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3%
Total Carbohydrate24g9%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Frosting: Sugar, Palm Oil, Water, Corn Syrup, Corn Starch, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Mono and Diglycerides, Polysorbate 60, Modified Corn Starch, Sodium Benzoate and Potassium Sorbate (Preservatives), Soy Lecithin, Artificial Color Including Yellow 5 and Red 40, Xanthan Gum, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Citric Acid, Antioxidants (Ascorbyl Palmitate, Mixed Tocopherols, Chamomile and Rosemary Extracts).candy Bits: Sugar, Corn Starch, Rice Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm and Palm Kernel), Cocoa Processed with Alkali, Dextrin, Gum Arabic, Soy Lecithin, Confectioner's Glaze, Cellulose Gum, Yellow 6, Blue 1, Yellow 6 Lake, Carrageenan, Red 40, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Yellow 5, Carnauba Wax.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More