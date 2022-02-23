Pillsbury Honey Butter Crescent Rolls
Product Details
No measuring or mixing required with quick and easy Pillsbury Refrigerated Crescent Roll Dough. Fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that home-cooked feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources.
- No high fructose corn syrup
- No colors from artificial sources
- 0g of trans fat
- Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Shortening (Soybean and Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Water, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid [Preservatives], Beta Carotene [For Color]), Sugar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Monoglycerides, Potassium Chloride, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sucralose, Alpha Tocopherol (Preservative), Annatto Extract (For Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
