Pillsbury Honey Butter Crescent Rolls Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Honey Butter Crescent Rolls Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Pillsbury Honey Butter Crescent Rolls

8 ct / 8 ozUPC: 0001800000316
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

No measuring or mixing required with quick and easy Pillsbury Refrigerated Crescent Roll Dough. Fresh from the oven, every bite will remind you of that home-cooked feeling you love. Our recipe includes no colors from artificial sources.

  • No high fructose corn syrup
  • No colors from artificial sources
  • 0g of trans fat
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Shortening (Soybean and Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Water, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid [Preservatives], Beta Carotene [For Color]), Sugar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Monoglycerides, Potassium Chloride, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Sucralose, Alpha Tocopherol (Preservative), Annatto Extract (For Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More