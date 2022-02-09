PIllsbury Hot Roll Mix
Product Details
Pillsbury Hot Roll Mix is great for making rolls, cinnamon rolls, and pizza crust. All you need to add is water, butter, and an egg.
- Makes cinnamon rolls and pizza
- Easy recipe on back of package
- Scratch baking made easy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Ascorbic Acid [Added As A Dough Conditioner], Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Canola Oil, Dry Yeast (Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Ascorbic Acid), Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Corn Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.