Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Ascorbic Acid [Added As A Dough Conditioner], Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Canola Oil, Dry Yeast (Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Ascorbic Acid), Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Corn Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible