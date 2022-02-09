PIllsbury Hot Roll Mix Perspective: front
PIllsbury Hot Roll Mix Perspective: left
PIllsbury Hot Roll Mix Perspective: right
PIllsbury Hot Roll Mix

16 ozUPC: 0001330065330
Product Details

Pillsbury Hot Roll Mix is great for making rolls, cinnamon rolls, and pizza crust. All you need to add is water, butter, and an egg.

  • Makes cinnamon rolls and pizza
  • Easy recipe on back of package
  • Scratch baking made easy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
12.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/12 package (makes 1 roll)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g3%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium260mg11%
Total Carbohydrate27g9%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein4g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.44mg8%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C2.4mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Ascorbic Acid [Added As A Dough Conditioner], Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Canola Oil, Dry Yeast (Yeast, Sorbitan Monostearate, Ascorbic Acid), Contains 2% Or Less Of: Salt, Corn Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.