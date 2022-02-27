Pillsbury Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread Mix

15.6 ozUPC: 0001330073070
Product Details

Discover all the amazing Pillsbury Baking Products that’ll bring out your creativity in the kitchen!

  • Just add water, oil, & eggs
  • Made with real lemon peel
  • Can also make muffins

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
14.0 Approximately servings per container
Serving size1/14 Package
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g4%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6%
Total Carbohydrate25g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar11g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.08mg6%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Poppy Seed, Canola Oil, Wheat Starch, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Natural And Artificial Flavor, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Corn Starch, Distilled Monoglycerides, Salt, Dried Lemon Peel, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Citric Acid And BHT (Antioxidants), Yellow 5.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
