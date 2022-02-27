Pillsbury Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread Mix
- Just add water, oil, & eggs
- Made with real lemon peel
- Can also make muffins
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Poppy Seed, Canola Oil, Wheat Starch, Contains 2% Or Less Of: Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Natural And Artificial Flavor, Propylene Glycol Esters Of Fatty Acids, Corn Starch, Distilled Monoglycerides, Salt, Dried Lemon Peel, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Citric Acid And BHT (Antioxidants), Yellow 5.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives.
