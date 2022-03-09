Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry Premium Cake Mix
Product Details
Pillsbury™ Moist Supreme® Strawberry Flavored Premium Cake Mix is a delectably fresh and delicious dessert.
- Premium cake mix!
- Makes 24 cupcakes
- 1 cup of pudding in the mix
- Kosher dairy
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Salt, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Monoglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Barley), Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Dextrose, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More