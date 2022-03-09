Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry Premium Cake Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry Premium Cake Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry Premium Cake Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Moist Supreme Strawberry Premium Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001330060028
Product Details

Pillsbury™ Moist Supreme® Strawberry Flavored Premium Cake Mix is a delectably fresh and delicious dessert.

  • Premium cake mix!
  • Makes 24 cupcakes
  • 1 cup of pudding in the mix
  • Kosher dairy

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry mix (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium360mg15.65%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
Calcium78mg6%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium20mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Salt, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Monoglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Barley), Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Dextrose, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
