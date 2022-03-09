Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Salt, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Monoglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Barley), Cellulose, Cellulose Gum, Dextrose, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Xanthan Gum, Red 40, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More