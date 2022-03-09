Pillsbury Moist Supreme Yellow Premium Cake Mix
Product Details
Make every occasion a little bit sweeter with great taste of Pillsbury Yellow Cake. Pair with any of our unique Pillsbury frosting.
- Kosher dairy
- Easy recipe on back of package
- Make 24 Cupcakes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Monoglycerides, Cellulose Gum, Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Red 40, Yellow 5, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More