Pillsbury Moist Supreme Yellow Premium Cake Mix

15.25 ozUPC: 0001330060235
Make every occasion a little bit sweeter with great taste of Pillsbury Yellow Cake. Pair with any of our unique Pillsbury frosting.

  • Kosher dairy
  • Easy recipe on back of package
  • Make 24 Cupcakes

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.333cup dry mix (43 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium330mg14.35%
Total Carbohydrate35g12.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein2g
Calcium93mg8%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium21mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Leavening (Baking Soda, Calcium Phosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Contains 2% or Less of: Canola Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Corn Starch, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Natural & Artificial Flavor, Monoglycerides, Cellulose Gum, Cellulose, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Red 40, Yellow 5, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.