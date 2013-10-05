Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Pillsbury Original Crescent Dough Sheet

8 ozUPC: 0001800000757
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

Put a creative spin on dinner with Pillsbury's Original Crescent Dough Sheet. This seamless pastry dough sheet allows you to cut, fill, top or shape it your way. Make classic crescent rolls for a side dish or experiment with Pillsbury recipes for crescent rings, pizza, pastries, pies and more. Simply follow package directions and bake to a delicious golden brown.

  • Flaky, fluffy crescents in minutes
  • Pop, unroll and bake until deliciously golden brown
  • Refrigerated; makes 1 sheet
  • Kid favorite; Box Tops for Education eligible
  • Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury
  • Box Tops for Education: Proud to support schools and teachers as an official participating product.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.167package (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g6.15%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg12.5%
Total Carbohydrate18g6%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Shortening (Soybean and Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Water, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid [Preservatives], Beta Carotene [For Color]), Sugar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Vital Wheat Gluten, Monoglycerides, Dextrose, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Xanthan Gum, Annatto Extract (For Color)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More