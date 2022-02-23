Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls Perspective: front
Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls Perspective: back
Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls Perspective: left
Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls Perspective: top
Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls Perspective: bottom
Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls

4 ct / 4 ozUPC: 0001800000402
Located in AISLE 24

Product Details

Make weeknight dinner a success with the home-baked goodness of Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls. Known for their flakiness and fluffiness, these rolls are a hit with even the pickiest of eaters. This pack of refrigerated dough makes 4 crescent rolls. Choose from dozens of Pillsbury recipes to find a new way to enjoy crescents any day of the week. Imagine the memories you’ll make.

  • Flaky, fluffy crescents in minutes
  • Pop, roll and bake until deliciously golden brown
  • Kid favorite; Box Tops for Education eligible

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1roll (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g5.77%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Vegetable Shortening (Soybean and Palm Oil, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Fractionated Palm Oil, Water, Mono and Diglycerides, TBHQ and Citric Acid [Preservatives], Beta Carotene [For Color]), Sugar, Baking Powder (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate).Contains 2% or Less of: Soybean Oil, Vital Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Monoglycerides, Potassium Chloride, Annatto Extract (For Color).

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
