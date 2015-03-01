Pillsbury™ Original Icing Cinnamon Rolls Perspective: front
Pillsbury™ Original Icing Cinnamon Rolls Perspective: back
Pillsbury™ Original Icing Cinnamon Rolls Perspective: left
Pillsbury™ Original Icing Cinnamon Rolls Perspective: right
Pillsbury™ Original Icing Cinnamon Rolls

2 ct / 12.4 ozUPC: 0001800045675
Product Details

Slow down and savor the morning together with warm, freshly-baked Pillsbury™ Cinnamon Rolls. It’s easy to make any day cinnamony sweet with Pillsbury’s ready-to-bake dough and premade icing. Simply place the refrigerated rolls in a greased pan, bake until golden brown, and spread with icing. With a two-pack of these Pillsbury™ cinnamon rolls, you can feed a group in minutes.

  • Savor the morning with a warm cinnamon roll
  • Pop, place, bake and spread with icing
  • Refrigerated; includes 2 cans (8 rolls each)
  • Box Tops for Education eligible
  • Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4.5g7%
Saturated Fat3g15%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg14%
Total Carbohydrate24g8%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar , Palm and Soybean Oil , Dextrose , Wheat Starch . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Baking Powder ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda ) , Palm Kernel Oil , Salt , Modified Whey , Cinnamon , Corn Syrup Solids , Monoglycerides , Corn Starch , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Polysorbate 60 , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Yellow 5 , Red 40 .

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
