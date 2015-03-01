Pillsbury™ Original Icing Cinnamon Rolls
Product Details
Slow down and savor the morning together with warm, freshly-baked Pillsbury™ Cinnamon Rolls. It’s easy to make any day cinnamony sweet with Pillsbury’s ready-to-bake dough and premade icing. Simply place the refrigerated rolls in a greased pan, bake until golden brown, and spread with icing. With a two-pack of these Pillsbury™ cinnamon rolls, you can feed a group in minutes.
- Savor the morning with a warm cinnamon roll
- Pop, place, bake and spread with icing
- Refrigerated; includes 2 cans (8 rolls each)
- Box Tops for Education eligible
- Imagine the memories you'll make with Pillsbury
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Flour Bleached ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar , Palm and Soybean Oil , Dextrose , Wheat Starch . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Baking Powder ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda ) , Palm Kernel Oil , Salt , Modified Whey , Cinnamon , Corn Syrup Solids , Monoglycerides , Corn Starch , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Polysorbate 60 , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Yellow 5 , Red 40 .
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More