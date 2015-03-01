Ingredients

Enriched Flour Bleached ( Wheat Flour , Niacin , Ferrous Sulfate , Thiamin Mononitrate , Riboflavin , Folic Acid ) , Water , Sugar , Palm and Soybean Oil , Dextrose , Wheat Starch . Contains 2% Or Less Of : Baking Powder ( Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate , Baking Soda ) , Palm Kernel Oil , Salt , Modified Whey , Cinnamon , Corn Syrup Solids , Monoglycerides , Corn Starch , Xanthan Gum , Potassium Sorbate ( Preservative ) , Polysorbate 60 , Natural And Artificial Flavor , Yellow 5 , Red 40 .

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More