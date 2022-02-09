Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Dried Pumpkin, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Cellulose, Cinnamon, Canola Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Corn Starch, Spices, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Monoglycerides, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactlate, Yellow 5, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants), Red 40.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible