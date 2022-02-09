Pillsbury Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix Perspective: front
Pillsbury Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix Perspective: back
Pillsbury Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix Perspective: left
Pillsbury Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix Perspective: right
Pillsbury Pumpkin Quick Bread Mix

14 ozUPC: 0001330079590
Product Details

Discover all the amazing Pillsbury Baking Products that’ll bring out your creativity in the kitchen!

  • Just add water, oil, & eggs
  • Made with real pumpkin
  • Can also make muffins

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry mix (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate28g10.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
Calcium23mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium32mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Dried Pumpkin, Contains 2% or Less of: Dextrose, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Cellulose, Cinnamon, Canola Oil, Nonfat Dry Milk, Corn Starch, Spices, Salt, Propylene Glycol Esters of Fatty Acids, Monoglycerides, Cellulose Gum, Sodium Stearoyl Lactlate, Yellow 5, Citric Acid and BHT (Antioxidants), Red 40.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

