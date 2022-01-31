Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix
Product Details
Discover all the amazing Pillsbury Baking Products that’ll bring out your creativity in the kitchen!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Maltitol, Polydextrose, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Processed With Alkali and Cocoa, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Baking Soda, Acesulfame Potassium (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Sucralose (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Natural and Artificial Flavor.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More