Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Maltitol, Polydextrose, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Processed With Alkali and Cocoa, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Baking Soda, Acesulfame Potassium (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Sucralose (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More