Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Pillsbury Sugar Free Chocolate Fudge Brownie Mix

12.35 ozUPC: 0001330055306
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Discover all the amazing Pillsbury Baking Products that’ll bring out your creativity in the kitchen!

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.083package (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium80mg3.48%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Iron1mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Maltitol, Polydextrose, Maltodextrin, Cocoa Processed With Alkali and Cocoa, Canola Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Baking Soda, Acesulfame Potassium (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Sucralose (Non Nutritive Sweetener), Natural and Artificial Flavor.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More